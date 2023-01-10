Aging & Style
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Add another accomplishment to the young phenom’s resume.

The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday morning Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the club’s group of owners. His wife, Brittany, is also a co-owner, as well as Angie and Chris Long.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick Mahomes said in a release. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Patrick Mahomes also has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC. The Current stated Mahomes is the first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team.

The Current made headlines Monday for signing former NWSL MVP Debinha to a multiyear deal.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a regular season-ending victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday 31-13. Mahomes extended his unbeaten streak for road AFC West games to 16-0. He now has a 27-3 record against the AFC West in his career, including going 11-0 against Denver.

