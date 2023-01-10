“Never too Late” on CBS Mornings

There’s a new series on CBS Mornings called “Never Too Late.” Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, Vladimir Duthiers and Gayle King all are finding ways to get out of their comfort zone. Gayle joins Grace and Bill to talk about taking singing lessons and the other fears they are trying to conquer. “Never too Late” can be seen on CBS Mornings all week starting at 7am on KCTV5.

