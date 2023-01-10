Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Man convicted in Columbia sport editor’s death in 2001 out of prison on parole

FILE — Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday,...
FILE — Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said.

Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.

The Free Charles Erickson page on Facebook posted a photo of Erickson with the caption, “Charlie’s on his way home!”

Erickson, 38, was convicted in 2005 after he initially confessed to the killing of sports editor Kent Heitholt in 2001. He later claimed he was coerced into confessing by police, the prosecutor and his own attorney.

Erickson implicated his friend Ryan Ferguson, who was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Erickson later said recanted his statement that Ferguson helped kill Heitholt. Ferguson was released in 2013, after an appeals court ruled that he didn’t receive a fair trial because the prosecutor’s office withheld evidence. He later won millions of dollars in the settlement of a lawsuit he filed alleging detectives fabricated evidence, coerced witnesses and failed to investigate other possible suspects.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.
marijuana generic
KCMO just the latest in local entities looking for their marijuana tax piece of the pie
Local entities are working quickly to add special sales tax policies for marijuana.
Kansas City leaders discuss possible marijuana sales tax, as weed goes legal next month
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel.
Historic church in Overland Park to transform into hotel