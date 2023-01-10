Aging & Style
KCMO just the latest in local entities looking for their marijuana tax piece of the pie

By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When Kansas City’s Legal Review Committee meets on Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of a local marijuana sales tax, the city will become just the latest in a long line of local entities trying to gather additional revenue from the recent weed legalization in Missouri.

Kansas City’s proposal includes an additional 3 percent tax on each marijuana-related sale. That’s on top of a 6 percent state sales tax, and an additional county 3 percent sales tax proposed in Monday morning’s Jackson County Legislature meeting. (That county proposal is making its way through committee.)

Some estimate state revenues from marijuana sales could reach around $40 million a year, with another $13 million going to local governments.

Reporter Joe Hennessy breaks down the money, along with expectations for local businesses once the shelves are fully stocked next month:

