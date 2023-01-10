KCK senior living complex declared ‘uninhabitable’ due to bed bug infestation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs.

County code enforcers declared the building “unfit for human habitation.” The bright pink notice was posted on the front window of the building on 70th Street.

Victory Hills is home to about 200 seniors. Several residents told KCTV5 the bugs have crawled into every aspect of their lives.

“They’re just everywhere,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified. Her apartment infested. “I’ve been bitten yes,” she said.

She said the problem is throughout the building. “I mean, they’re in the hallways,” she said. “You meet one on the elevator.”

The bug infestation has canceled all social activities and left residents isolated, effectively shutting down the facility.

“They removed most of the chairs, most of the furniture because of the bedbugs,” another resident said. “Closed the dining room.”

Last week, Wyandotte County Code Enforcers declared the building uninhabitable. The following statement was sent to KCTV5.

“Our office was made aware of a possible bed bug infestation at Victory Hills Senior Living Center last week. Throughout the course of the week we received at least 8 complaints from residents as well as some of their family members. That information was corroborated by the on-site management of the facility. With that knowledge, we decided to post the property as Unfit for Human Habitation. The property was posted by our Inspector on Friday 1/6/2023 and a Notice of Unfit Hearing was sent out this morning on Monday 1/9/2023. The Notice was sent to the owners of the facility and states that there is an administrative Hearing scheduled for Thursday 1/26/2023 to be held at the Neighborhood Resource Center between representatives from the Unified Government’s Property Maintenance Compliance Division and the owners/representatives of Victory Hills Senior Living Center. At or before the date of the hearing, we are asking the ownership/management of the facility to present to us a comprehensive plan for the remediation of the vermin issue in the building. The placard posted on the property has a noted Vacate Date of Friday 1/27/2023. If no plan is in place by the time of the Hearing, that vacate date would be enforced by our office and no one would be allowed to live in the facility until the issue is resolved. However, it is not our desire to displace even one tenant living at Victory Hills. It is our ambition, in posting the property Unfit, the notice serves to behoove the responsible parties in resolving this issue as soon as possible for the health, safety and well-being of all residents and their families. We have also been in contact with a number of our community partners such as the Department of Housing and the Office of Veterans Affairs to make them aware of the actions we are taking and our hope for the best possible outcome for all parties involved.”

Residents said it’s not the first bedbug experience at the senior living complex.

“It’s a problem all the time, oh yeah,” one resident said. “And, it’s not going to be fixed in a day or two.”

They hope building management will come up with a solution to eradicate the bugs for good, because moving is not an option.

“Nobody’s going to want us if we move, because we’re just contaminated,” said the woman with the infested unit. “We’re taboo.”

Tutera Group, who manages the building, will be subject to an “unfit hearing” scheduled for Jan. 26. At the hearing, the property management must present a plan to get rid of the bedbugs.

KCTV5 contacted Tutera and we received the following statement:

“By way of background, in November 2019, Victory Hills ceased operating as a senior independent living and assisted living facility, at which time Victory Hills converted into an affordable apartment building. Since the time of the conversion, Victory Hills has undergone significant renovations and re-tenanting efforts in the community. Victory Hills received a notice in the late-afternoon on January 6th, 2023 from the Unified Government regarding a bed bug infestation outbreak that occurred primarily on the 5th floor of the apartment building. As part of the conversion to affordable housing, Victory Hills engaged with various local community housing programs to serve the need for housing opportunities within the Kansas City, Kansas community, and Victory Hills is committed to providing that service and immediately rectifying this issue for the affected residents within the building. “A representative of Victory Hills met with representatives of the Unified Government this morning regarding this notice and we are currently preparing a plan of action to be implemented for their review and approval to address this issue. In fact, even pending the Unified Government’s approval of the plan to action, Victory Hills is working directly with those residents whose units are affected to ensure they are accommodated while Victory Hills performs the pest control treatments necessary to eradicate the bed bugs.” Matt Kaushal Executive VP Real Estate Tutera Group

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.