Kansas Reps. votes to cut funds for IRS, block 87K new agents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two U.S. Representatives from Kansas have voted to cut funds for the Internal Revenue Service which will block the hiring of 87,000 new agents.

On Monday, Jan. 9, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he voted in favor of House Resolution 23, the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.

“If not repealed, this reckless decision will result in over 1.2 million new audits—half of which will impact Americans earning less than $75,000 a year,” Representative LaTurner said. “With inflation still crushing family budgets, the last thing Kansans need is the IRS breathing down their necks. It’s time for real solutions that get our economy back on track and help hard-working families succeed.”

LaTurner noted that the legislation rescinds billions in allocated funds to the Internal Revenue Service for 87,000 new agents in the Inflation Reduction Act.

U.S. Rep. Chris Mann said he also voted in favor of the resolution.

“Kansas families and small businesses are already paying the price of President Biden’s inflation tax,” said Rep. Mann. “The last thing we need is 87,000 more IRS agents and 1.2 million more audits. I voted yes on the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act because it’s a clear-cut way to fight back against one of the most egregious pieces of legislation from the last Congress. The $72 billion of taxpayer money that Washington Democrats allocated to the IRS last year would have ballooned the agency to a size larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Control combined.”

In 2022, Mann said reasonable actions were attempted to be made across the aisle, however, his terms were not accepted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.