Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Kansas City flavor represents both sides of state line in ‘50 States of Barbecue’

A Z-Man sandwich at Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que.
A Z-Man sandwich at Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que.(Joe's Kansas City)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When people think of Kansas City, one of the first things that come to mind is barbecue.

So it’s no surprise that in Food Network’s 50 States of Barbecue, restaurants in Kansas and Missouri recognized for their BBQ are in the Kansas City area.

For Kansas, the piece hails Joe’s Kansas City as tops in the Sunflower State.

As far as Missouri goes, another local favorite was recognized as the best BBQ joint in the Show-Me State: Q39.

If you’re curious about which restaurants the Food Network has chosen for the remaining 48 states, click here.

ALSO READ: Neal Jones’ Top 5: Food spots off the beaten path

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday,...
Man convicted in Columbia sport editor’s death in 2001 out of prison on parole
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.
marijuana generic
KCMO just the latest in local entities looking for their marijuana tax piece of the pie
Local entities are working quickly to add special sales tax policies for marijuana.
Kansas City leaders discuss possible marijuana sales tax, as weed goes legal next month