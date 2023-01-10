Kansas City flavor represents both sides of state line in ‘50 States of Barbecue’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When people think of Kansas City, one of the first things that come to mind is barbecue.
So it’s no surprise that in Food Network’s 50 States of Barbecue, restaurants in Kansas and Missouri recognized for their BBQ are in the Kansas City area.
For Kansas, the piece hails Joe’s Kansas City as tops in the Sunflower State.
As far as Missouri goes, another local favorite was recognized as the best BBQ joint in the Show-Me State: Q39.
If you’re curious about which restaurants the Food Network has chosen for the remaining 48 states, click here.
