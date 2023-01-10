Kansas City flavor represents both sides of state line in ‘50 States of Barbecue’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When people think of Kansas City, one of the first things that come to mind is barbecue.

So it’s no surprise that in Food Network’s 50 States of Barbecue, restaurants in Kansas and Missouri recognized for their BBQ are in the Kansas City area.

For Kansas, the piece hails Joe’s Kansas City as tops in the Sunflower State.

Ask any barbecue fan where to sample some bona fide Kansas City ’cue and one name is sure to come up again and again: Joe’s. It is, in fact, considered one of the top barbecue joints in the entire U.S., hailed by chefs and meat obsessives all over. In 1996, after years of acclaim on the competitive barbecue circuit, Jeff and Joy Stehney set up shop at a former fried chicken counter in an old gas station, and the place quickly became a KC favorite for their excellent pulled pork, ribs, brisket and especially burnt ends, available in limited quantities just three days a week.

As far as Missouri goes, another local favorite was recognized as the best BBQ joint in the Show-Me State: Q39.

Kansas City has so many great barbecue spots that narrowing down the list of places to visit is like herding cats. So what sets this place apart? Chef and pitmaster Rob Magee graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America before starting a three-decade career in high-end dining. While working as an executive chef for Hilton, Magee got into competitive barbecue. He and his team, Munchin Hogs, began accruing trophies for dishes like apple-brined pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken and that Kansas City standby, burnt ends, all of which are now available in various forms at Q39. The entire menu is made from scratch in the open kitchen. For that, it draws some serious crowds. Arrive early and expect to wait — it’ll be worth it.

If you’re curious about which restaurants the Food Network has chosen for the remaining 48 states, click here.

