Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director

FILE - Anthony Mattivi, a Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions...
FILE - Anthony Mattivi, a Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general, answers questions during an Associated Press interview in front of the Law Enforcement Memorial outside the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.on Oct. 12, 2021. Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach announced Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, that he has picked Mattivi for the key state law enforcement post. Mattivi was a federal prosecutor for more than 20 years and coordinator of anti-terrorism and homeland security efforts in Kansas when he retired as a prosecutor in November 2020.(AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.

Previously, Mattivi worked in the AG’s office and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office before joining the justice department from which he retired in 2020.

In formally announcing Mattivi’s nomination, Kobach said his former challenger “will be an exceptional leader in Kansas law enforcement.”

In accepting the nomination, Mattivi thanked law enforcement officers across Kansas.

“As the newly nominated director of the KBI, I plan to do everything I can to support and enhance the ability of Kansas law enforcement officers to accomplish their vital roles of protecting and serving our communities,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the...
Day after inauguration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID
Deep Dive: Scott Reiss visits with new Royals manager Matt Quatraro
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due...
Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield-Branson National Aiport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signs the first executive order of her second term on Jan. 10, 2023.
As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force