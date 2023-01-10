Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.

Previously, Mattivi worked in the AG’s office and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office before joining the justice department from which he retired in 2020.

In formally announcing Mattivi’s nomination, Kobach said his former challenger “will be an exceptional leader in Kansas law enforcement.”

In accepting the nomination, Mattivi thanked law enforcement officers across Kansas.

“As the newly nominated director of the KBI, I plan to do everything I can to support and enhance the ability of Kansas law enforcement officers to accomplish their vital roles of protecting and serving our communities,” he said.

