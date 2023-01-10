Hogan Prep to pay $950k after lawsuit alleges teacher molested, harassed student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former student alleged she was sexually harassed and molested by a middle school teacher during the 2017-18 year at Hogan Preparatory Academy.

The student filed a lawsuit in 2020, and on Friday she was awarded $950,000 by a Jackson County judge.

The lawsuit alleged Douglass Bliss, a Hogan Prep seventh grade teacher, had groped the child once after class during a “make up” work session.

[I]it was generally known by teachers, students and administrators at Hogan Middle including defendants Coughlin and Blackstock that defendant Bliss repeatedly engaged in inappropriate sexualized behavior of hugging and kissing his boyfriend(s) in class before students and in the hallways and called his minor student(s) suggestive sexual names such as “Daddy.”

Court documents alleged the victim has had depression and has been undergoing treatment since the incident, and that she even has tried to take her own life on multiple occasions due to Bliss’ actions.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission recently placed Hogan Preparatory Academy on probation for low test scores and staffing concerns.

