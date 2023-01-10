Historic church in Overland Park to transform into hotel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel.

In order for construction to begin, the final development plan needs to be approved by the city council.

The nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church has sat empty the last six years, but developers are hoping to turn it into the newest destination in the revived downtown area.

The proposal is for the church to be turned into a boutique hotel with 30 rooms.

Developers hope to put a speakeasy on the lower level of the hotel, giving it an eclectic feel.

The property would also have an Airbnb feel to it, where guests would forego the traditional check-in process with a clerk.

Mayor Curt Skoog said most, if not all, city council members are excited to see a plan for the building to be saved.

“There’s been lots of discussions over the years and, many times, it’s been about tearing it down,” the mayor said. “I’m just so happy that, at least at this point, the property owner has a plan to repurpose the building. It’s a part of Overland Park history and we want to keep it if we can.”

Skoog said all signs are pointing toward a green light for final approval and the beginning of construction. That could start as soon as 90 days or as far out as a year from now.

The proposal is scheduled to come before the city council at Monday night’s meeting. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

