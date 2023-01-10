Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Tuesday highs up near 60, as warming trend continues

By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Our warm trend continues today, albeit with a chilly start. Most of us begin the day in the 30s, with some low areas falling into the 20s. We’ll be back into the 40s by mid-morning, the 50s by lunchtime and then topping out near 60 this afternoon. The only thing that may limit our warmup is some additional cloud cover that is expected to move through this afternoon.

Despite the additional cloud cover, no rain is expected today. Slightly cooler conditions Wednesday, but still way above average, into the mid-50s. We’re tracking rain chances late Wednesday evening that could change over to snow early on Thursday morning. Right now, the impacts still look negligible, but don’t be surprised if you see snow falling on your way to work Thursday morning. With that winter-like weather brings more normal temperatures, in the mid-30s for Thursday and Friday, but temps rebound to above average, in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Near 60 on Tuesday, with rain/snow chances later in the week
Warm temperatures are the main story for the beginning of this week. Highs made it to the 50s...
FORECAST: Warm temperatures to continue for a few days
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday shows temps reaching into the mid-50s by the...
FORECAST: Cold morning, but afternoon temps in the mid-50s
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday shows temps reaching into the mid-50s by the...
FORECAST: Chilly Monday morning, but mid-50s by afternoon