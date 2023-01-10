FORECAST: Tuesday highs up near 60, as warming trend continues

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Our warm trend continues today, albeit with a chilly start. Most of us begin the day in the 30s, with some low areas falling into the 20s. We’ll be back into the 40s by mid-morning, the 50s by lunchtime and then topping out near 60 this afternoon. The only thing that may limit our warmup is some additional cloud cover that is expected to move through this afternoon.

Despite the additional cloud cover, no rain is expected today. Slightly cooler conditions Wednesday, but still way above average, into the mid-50s. We’re tracking rain chances late Wednesday evening that could change over to snow early on Thursday morning. Right now, the impacts still look negligible, but don’t be surprised if you see snow falling on your way to work Thursday morning. With that winter-like weather brings more normal temperatures, in the mid-30s for Thursday and Friday, but temps rebound to above average, in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

Have a great day!

