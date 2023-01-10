Aging & Style
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG

Robert Stephan(Kansas AG's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.

Gov. Kelly noted that flags are to remain at half-staff until sundown on Tuesday.

Porter Funeral Home in Kansas City indicated that Stephan’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St. in Overland Park. Visitation will immediately precede the service starting at 9 a.m.

Stephan’s obituary notes that he is a Wichita native and a University of Kansas and Washburn University graduate and entered private practice in Wichita where he was later appointed a Municipal Court Judge in Sedgwick Co. He served in the latter position for 13 years. In 1978 he was elected as the state’s Attorney General and served for 16 years - 4 consecutive terms - the longest in state history.

Stephan, Kansas’ longest-serving AG, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2. He was 89.

Flags had been ordered to fly at half-staff on Thursday, Jan. 5.

In lieu of flowers, the funeral home said the family has suggested that memorial contributions be made to Johnson County Developmental Supports and the Kansas Children’s Service League.

Condolences may be expressed HERE.

