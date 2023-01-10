Aging & Style
Day after inauguration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the Statehouse following a one-on-one interview with The Capital-Journal Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022, in Topeka, Kan.((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP))
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19. Her office says she is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms.

“This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work,” said Kelly’s office.

The governor’s office said it informed Inaugural Ball attendees, participants in the Inauguration ceremony, and attendees of the executive order signing Tuesday morning. They are all encouraged to test immediately as a precautionary measure.

“This should not delay normal government functions. The State of the State will be postponed to Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. The Governor’s Budget will still be released Thursday to the legislature as planned,” said the governor’s office.

ALSO READ: Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda

