Day after inauguration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19. Her office says she is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms.

“This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work,” said Kelly’s office.

The governor’s office said it informed Inaugural Ball attendees, participants in the Inauguration ceremony, and attendees of the executive order signing Tuesday morning. They are all encouraged to test immediately as a precautionary measure.

“This should not delay normal government functions. The State of the State will be postponed to Tuesday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. The Governor’s Budget will still be released Thursday to the legislature as planned,” said the governor’s office.

ALSO READ: Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.