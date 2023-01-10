Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due to celebratory gunfire.

The police department posted about it on Facebook, saying that their is a hole in their roof after “someone shot their gun into the air to celebrate the New Year.”

They said the bullet landed a few feet away from their helicopter.

The police department reminds everyone to never celebrate with firearms.

