Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due to celebratory gunfire.

The police department posted about it on Facebook, saying that their is a hole in their roof after “someone shot their gun into the air to celebrate the New Year.”

They said the bullet landed a few feet away from their helicopter.

The police department reminds everyone to never celebrate with firearms.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

