Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due to celebratory gunfire.
The police department posted about it on Facebook, saying that their is a hole in their roof after “someone shot their gun into the air to celebrate the New Year.”
They said the bullet landed a few feet away from their helicopter.
The police department reminds everyone to never celebrate with firearms.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.