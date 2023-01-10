Agreement reached following breach of Clean Water Act, Keystone oil spill

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An agreement between the EPA and the company that owns the Keystone pipeline has been reached following a breach of the Clean Water Act.

The Environmental Protection Energy says that on Monday, Jan. 9, it entered into an agreement with TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to clean the oil discharged in the Dec. 7 Keystone Pipeline rupture in Washington Co.’s Mill Creek. TC Energy is the parent company of TC Oil Pipeline Operations.

“EPA is grateful to the hundreds of EPA and other federal, state, and local agency personnel who quickly responded to this emergency,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “The federal government and the state of Kansas are committed to a thorough cleanup and restoration of the impacted area.”

An estimated 14,000 barrels of oil - 588,000 gallons - leaked from the ruptured pipeline into Mil Creek which the EPA said did violate the federal Clean Water Act. This created an imminent and substantial threat to human and environmental health.

In the cleanup order, which was finalized on Jan. 6, the EPA asserted that the oil-impacted surface water in Mill Creek - at least 3.5 miles downstream - resulted in vegetation staining near the rupture, caused a visible sheen on the water and significantly affected fish and wildlife.

The EPA noted that the order required TC Oil to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek. All work required under the order will be completed with EPA oversight.

“We appreciate the EPA’s willingness to work cooperatively on a mutually beneficial agreement that outlines our expectations for the ongoing recovery and remediation efforts,” said a spokesperson for TC Energy. “We share the EPA’s prioritization of safety and mitigating risk to the environment, and we are committed to complying with the agreement as we progress our response, recovery, and remediation.”

The Agency said the Keystone Pipeline runs liquid oil 2,687 miles between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Port Arthur, Texas. The rupture happened in a section of the pipeline that stretches from Steele City, Neb., to Cushing, Okla., which was completed in 2011.

The EPA also noted that any discharge of pollutants - including oil - in federally protected waterways is a violation of the Clean Water Act.

