1 injured in shooting at gas station in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting at gas station in Raytown, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said it happened at 12:11 p.m. at the QuikTrip at 9323 E. 350 Highway, near Maple Avenue. The area is just south of Gregory Boulevard, near the city limit of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police went to the scene after a woman called 911, saying she had been shot there.

When officers arrived, they did find a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department says no one has been taken into custody yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

