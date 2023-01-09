Aging & Style
Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting

File - A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were directed toward the front yard of the house and found two shooting victims, a man and a woman, who were both unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene and took the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police department announced Monday morning she had died.

Their names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline, KCPD said.

