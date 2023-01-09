Royals to have earlier first-pitch times for some weekday games in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals appear to be appealing to school parents for next baseball season.

For 16 midweek games, the normally-scheduled 7:10 p.m. for first pitch will be pushed to a 6:40 p.m. start. All 12 Friday home games will take place at 7:10 p.m., as well as all weeknight games in June, July and August.

Opening Day has been set for Thursday, March 30 against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 3:10 p.m.

First pitch times for our 2023 home schedule are here! pic.twitter.com/kfV8oD8bXT — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 9, 2023

Per new MLB rules, the schedule will break down as follows:

52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across four series vs. all four opponents)

64 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)

46 Interleague games (Four games vs. St. Louis and three games vs. all other NL teams)

