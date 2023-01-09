Aging & Style
Royals to have earlier first-pitch times for some weekday games in 2023

An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.
An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.(Coda: Marine 475 @ Flickr)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals appear to be appealing to school parents for next baseball season.

For 16 midweek games, the normally-scheduled 7:10 p.m. for first pitch will be pushed to a 6:40 p.m. start. All 12 Friday home games will take place at 7:10 p.m., as well as all weeknight games in June, July and August.

Opening Day has been set for Thursday, March 30 against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 3:10 p.m.

Per new MLB rules, the schedule will break down as follows:

  • 52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across four series vs. all four opponents)
  • 64 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)
  • 46 Interleague games (Four games vs. St. Louis and three games vs. all other NL teams)
ALSO READ: Royals to play pair of Spring Training games in Las Vegas against Rockies

