New Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick takes oath of office

Scott Fitzpatrick
Scott Fitzpatrick(Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick took office Monday during a ceremony at the Jefferson City Capitol building, pledging that reviews of K-12 public schools will be a top priority for his office.

“Parents and taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent by their schools and that their kids are being provided an appropriate education,” Fitzpatrick said in a speech to supporters and fellow elected officials.

The 35-year-old Republican replaced former Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who chose not to run for another term after making a failed bid for Missouri governor in 2020. He thanked Galloway, who attended his inauguration, for her help as he transitioned into the Auditor’s Office.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson named Fitzpatrick state treasurer in 2018 after Eric Schmitt left the office to replace now-Sen. Josh Hawley as attorney general.

Voters re-elected Fitzpatrick as treasurer in 2020, then voted him auditor in 2022.

He previously led state budgeting work in the Legislature as the former House Budget Committee chairman.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

