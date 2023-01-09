Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Missouri death row inmate produces new alibi in quadruple slaying

This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The...
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 has produced statements that he was 1800 miles (2,900 kilometers) away when the slayings took place.

Leonard Taylor, 45, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Feb. 7 for allegedly killing Angela Rowe, her two young daughters and her young son in November 2004.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that Taylor’s attorneys, Kent Gipson and Kevin Schriener, have obtained statements from Taylor’s now 31-year-old daughter and her mother claiming that he was in California in November 2004 and couldn’t have committed the murders.

Taylor’s attorneys hope to trigger a provision in a state law that allows a prosecutor to request a hearing before a judge if he or she has information that a defendant could be innocent or erroneously convicted. Christopher King, a spokesman for St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, said Monday that prosecutors were reviewing the new information.

Prosecutors have alleged that Taylor killed the family, admitted it in a phone call to his brother and fled to California.

Taylor has claimed Rowe and the children were still alive when he boarded a flight from Lambert Field to Ontario, California, on the morning of Nov. 26, 2004.

Police discovered the bodies of Rowe, 28; her daughters, Alexus Conley, 10, and AcQreya Conley, 6; and her son, Tyrese Conley, 5, on Dec. 3 at a house. All four had been shot.

A jury convicted Taylor in 2008.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the...
Day after inauguration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID
Deep Dive: Scott Reiss visits with new Royals manager Matt Quatraro
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due...
Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield-Branson National Aiport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signs the first executive order of her second term on Jan. 10, 2023.
As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force