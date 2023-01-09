Aging & Style
KC area gas prices rise for 2nd straight week, up 16+ cents

Gas prices continue to rise in the Kansas City metro, but experts say those increases could soon slow.(MGN Online)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City metro continued to rise for the second straight week, wiping out many of the drops seen in recent weeks and months.

A gallon of gasoline in the Kansas City metro averages $2.86. That’s 16.4 cents higher than last week, and over 22 cents higher than two weeks ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that monitors and analyzes gas prices across the country.

Those recent rises offset what had been a long downward trend on local costs. Gas prices in the metro are now currently 5 cents higher than a month ago, and just 2.5 cents lower than a year ago.

The national trend is similar but less pronounced, with average costs standing unchanged from a month ago---at $3.25 a gallon---and 3.6 cents lower than a year ago.

Diesel prices have fallen 2.1 cents in the last week, and stand at an average of $4.64 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis attributes the recent increases to refinery outages caused by cold weather during Christmas week. Those rises could slow as more refineries come back online, he said.

“We could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again,” said Patrick De Haan. “The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

