Kansas, K-State, Mizzou hoops all ranked in latest AP Top-25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From defending champs to repeat contenders. From unranked to nearly cracking the top 10. From 12 wins all of last year to already reaching 13 victories this season.

Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri men’s basketball teams have all found themselves rated among college basketball’s best following Monday’s AP Poll unveiling.

Fresh off wins over the weekend, the three squads have started their respective conference seasons strong after impressive non-conference results.

The last time that Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri were all ranked in the same @AP_Top25 poll was January 6, 2014.



KU, K-State and Missouri are all higher ranked in this poll than that one nine years ago.



3,290 days ago. https://t.co/QTWJ7tL39l — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) January 9, 2023

The No. 2 Jayhawks (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) were bumped one spot from last week. They held on for a narrow win at Texas Tech and then handled West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, Kansas hosts unranked Oklahoma Tuesday before Saturday’s contest at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 25 Iowa State. Kansas

The No. 11 Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) took down two ranked teams on the road last week, Texas and Baylor, respectively. Previously unranked, Kansas State returns home to face Oklahoma State Tuesday and then will travel to TCU to take on the No. 17 Horned Frogs.

The No. 20 Tigers (13-2, 2-1) stayed at their ranking after going 1-1 last week, They suffered a loss at then-No. 13 Arkansas before a home win against Vanderbilt. Missouri hits the road Wednesday and will face Texas A&M followed by a road matchup at Florida.

K-State hosts the Jayhawks in their first matchup of the season Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.