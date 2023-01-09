Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - State and county governments are quickly starting the process of passing sales taxes on recreational marijuana, hoping to increase public revenue when products become available in February.

The new state law legalizing medical marijuana includes a 6% sales tax for state revenue, but allows county and municipal entities to pass their own sales tax of up to 3%.

On Monday, the Jackson County Legislature introduced a proposal from Jalen Anderson (1st District At-Large) that would implement 3% tax on recreational sales. The proceeds would go into the county’s general fund.

“Our main focus is to do what our other municipalities are doing -- not just in the county but throughout the state -- to collect tax monies for public programs and public infrastructure,” Anderson said.

Some estimate that early state revenues would be around $40 million per year, with another $13 million going to local governments. One economist said that, within a few years, that number could grow to around $81 million for the state.

Some industry figures have been supportive of local taxes on cannabis as a revenue stream. Jack Mitchell, CEO of Besame Wellness, said the industry actually helped to draft much of Missouri’s tax structure for the drug.

“We wanted the local communities to have a significant stake in this,” Mitchell said. “This is a community driven industry.”

For that reason, Mitchell was not concerned about the possibility that a business would potentially leave a municipality with a higher sales tax rate to set up and another municipality without one.

He said that, like many providers, Besame is preparing for a busy month in February as dispensaries clear regulatory hurdles to sell both medical and recreational marijuana. Mitchell said he has been trying to double his staffing for the first few weeks of recreational sales.

“I think this has been an efficient effort by Missouri, the Department of Health and the industry,” Mitchell said.

