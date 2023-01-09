FORECAST: Warm temperatures to continue for a few days

Warm temperatures are the main story for the beginning of this week. Highs made it to the 50s on Monday and will do so for the next few days! Temperatures Monday night will drop to the lower 30s under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine starts our Tuesday, with a few extra clouds passing through during the day. Our highs on Tuesday will likely be the warmest of the week. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s for us, with close to 70 degrees in southwest Kansas! Any outdoor plans look great through Wednesday. Our next weather alert comes late Wednesday into early Thursday...

That night, our temperatures will drop close to that freezing mark. This means a rain and snow mix will be on the table. If we can get a period of heavy wet snow for a few hours, then minor accumulations would be possible. Due to such a warm ground, I expect a lot of the snow that falls to melt on contact with the surface. It’s something we will keep an eye on over the next few days. This is a quick-moving disturbance, so I expect this to move east Thursday morning. It will drop temperatures behind it, however. Highs on Thursday and Friday this week will only make it to the upper 30s. Warmer improvements quickly filter back in by the upcoming weekend!

