FORECAST: Cold morning, but afternoon temps in the mid-50s

It’s a chilly start to your Monday morning, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s around the region. The kids will want the heavy coats on the way to school, but as they return home, it’ll be more hoodie or light jacket weather, as our temperatures rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly-sunny skies and winds out of the southwest. Typically, this time of year, our average high is only 38, so these highs for the next couple of days will be nearly 15-20 degrees above normal!

Things change late Wednesday into Thursday, as a system arrives that will initially bring rain, but may spit out some snow on the backside as it pulls to the east of town. Right now, I’m not overly concerned about winter weather, but some may see flakes on their way into work on Thursday morning. With that system comes “colder” air that will bring us down to “average” temperatures. Warmer air then moves back in, and we could be back into the 50s by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.