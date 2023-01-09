Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Aging & Style: Dry January

An increasing number of Americans are trading cocktails for mocktails as part of a wellness trend to reset the new year.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Now that we’re a week into the new year, it’s not too late to join in on the dry-January trend.

An increasing number of Americans are trading cocktails for mocktails as part of a wellness trend to reset the new year.

Our Carolyn Long looks at how it’s also sparking big business for companies that create non-alcoholic beverages.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Managing home repairs such as patching walls and painting requires time, effort, and skills....
Make home ownership a joy again
Managing home repairs such as patching walls and painting requires time, effort, and skills....
Make home ownership a joy again
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and years later he has an entirely new body...
Man drops 250 pounds, plans to cycle across state: ‘Dedication over motivation’