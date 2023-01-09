Aging & Style
1 dead following fire at apartment building in Raytown

Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday...
Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown, David Pinter and Emily Rittman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died.

Bowen Tower is located at 6140 Raytown Road, at E. 62nd Street. According to their website, the high rise building offers “completely maintenance free living for 55+ residents.”

It appears that the fire happened just before 1 p.m.

The Raytown Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that smoke was coming from the second floor. It appears that the fire started in one of the units. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire department was at the scene.

Many residents were evacuated and taken to the nearby library.

As stated, the fire resulted in one fatality.

Two people were taken to the hospital and a third was being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The fire displaced 25 people. The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

