Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Henry County involving KCK driver

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after a multi-vehicle crash in Henry County.

The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. Saturday morning according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, the incident happened when a 2021 Toyota CH-R was traveling southbound on Missouri Highway 7 and Route PP. Reports indicate that the Toyota pulled into the path of an eastbound 2016 Ford Explorer at an intersection, causing the Ford to strike the Toyota. Both vehicles then came to a rest in a ditch off the southbound side of the road.

The 35-year-old woman driving the Toyota was transported by Life Flight Eagle to a hospital. A male passenger suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to a hospital, as was a 39-year-old female occupant of the Ford. The 60-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, driving the Ford was uninjured, according to the crash report.

Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department assisted MSHP Troopers in responding to the scene.

