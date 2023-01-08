One dead, another suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man is dead and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were directed toward the front yard of the house where they located two shooting victims, an adult male and an adult female, who were both unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene and transported the female victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCPD said detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing the area for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence in hopes of getting a better idea of what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline, KCPD said.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it when more information becomes available.

