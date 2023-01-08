Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Last chance to comment on broadband map(WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know.

Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.

Here is the current FCC Broadband coverage map.

You can let the Missouri Office of Broadband Development know by calling 573-526-1028. You can also submit information online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, AG Kris Kobach and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to...
Democratic Kansas Laura Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term, Republican Kris Kobach is AG
Decker was born and raised in Fenton, but ever since she graduated college, she’s taken up a...
Fenton woman with rare nerve disease plans to set a record sailing solo around the globe
The planned South Loop Link project is getting new infusions of funding, but it's still many...
$160M green-space plan above I-670 gets another $30M, still several years away
The planned South Loop Link project is getting new infusions of funding, but it's still many...
South Loop Link Park could be on track for 2026
Gas prices continue to rise in the Kansas City metro, but experts say those increases could...
KC area gas prices rise for 2nd straight week, up 16+ cents