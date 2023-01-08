Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday.

The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6.

The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have to follow strict rules. Growers will only be allowed to have 18 marijuana plants, and only six of those are allowed to be flowering. The area where the plants are grown must be fully enclosed, locked, and not visible to the general public.

KCTV caught up with Article XIV co-author and Missouri NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) coordinator Dan Viets. Viets says home-growing marijuana is the preferred method for many cannabis consumers.

“A lot of people like to grow their own tomatoes,” Viets said. “A lot of people believe the tomatoes they grow are better than anything they can find in the grocery story. A lot of people believe the cannabis they grow themselves is the best they will ever find.”

You can find a sample consumer personal cultivation application here: sample-consumer-personal-cultivation-application.pdf (mo.gov).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.