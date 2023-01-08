Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public

By Mark Poulose
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday.

The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6.

The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have to follow strict rules. Growers will only be allowed to have 18 marijuana plants, and only six of those are allowed to be flowering. The area where the plants are grown must be fully enclosed, locked, and not visible to the general public.

KCTV caught up with Article XIV co-author and Missouri NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) coordinator Dan Viets. Viets says home-growing marijuana is the preferred method for many cannabis consumers.

“A lot of people like to grow their own tomatoes,” Viets said. “A lot of people believe the tomatoes they grow are better than anything they can find in the grocery story. A lot of people believe the cannabis they grow themselves is the best they will ever find.”

You can find a sample consumer personal cultivation application here: sample-consumer-personal-cultivation-application.pdf (mo.gov).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Any light precipitation still lingering in some spots will clear by this evening. Clouds stick...
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) drives to the basket against Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4)...
Kansas State 14-1 after overtime victory at No. 19 Baylor
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) runs up court against West Virginia during the first half of...
Dick, Wilson, Adams lead No. 3 Kansas over WVU 76-62
A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed, will begin playoffs with bye