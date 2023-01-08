KCI beginning to make hires for new food and beverage vendor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Help is wanted at Kansas City International Airport and the company tasked with running the food and beverage operations at the new terminal is looking for it.

Vantage Airport Group is holding its first hiring event Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company will be hiring managers, cashiers, cooks and utility workers and is open to full and part-time schedules. Applicants must be 18 years old to be eligible.

Along with Monday, hiring events will be hosted by the Kansas City Aviation Department on Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.

Retail concession jobs for Marshall Retail Group and Johnston & Murphy are also available at KCI along with a variety of food and beverage concession jobs. Spa services positions will also be available.

The news of these available jobs comes shortly after the Kansas City Business Journal reported that HMSHost, the current food and beverage operator at KCI was set to lay off 170 employees as its contract will soon expire with KCI.

