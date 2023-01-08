FORECAST: Warmer air working into KC

After a chilly Saturday, we warm nicely into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are cool to start with most of us in the 20s. Clouds have cleared and that will give way to mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend. Highs today will make it to the mid 40s as a light south breeze takes over. It should be a great day to get outside and maybe take down some Christmas decorations.

The south wind picks up a little bit on Monday. This will actually help us to warm even more. We are expecting highs on Monday to reach the 50s again. That is the overall trend for the beginning of the week, warmer than average temperatures making for a pleasant mid-January stretch. Temps in the 50s will carry us through Wednesday this week before a slight cool down into Thursday and Friday. We are mostly dry this week as well. A quick disturbance rolls through late Wednesday into early Thursday bringing a slim shot at some rain/snow showers. Aside from that, there is the potential for a larger system, but that is over seven days away. The overall trend should keep us well above our average for this time of year for most of the near future.

