FORECAST: Temperatures will be above average through next weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Any light precipitation still lingering in some spots will clear by this evening.

Clouds stick around for several hours overnight before clearing out Sunday morning.

By then temperatures will likely bottom out in the middle 20s before quickly rebounding into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will be in place through Monday allowing for an even warmer day ahead. High temperatures are expected to top out in the 50s just about everywhere.

Another storm system is expected to arrive by midweek.

This one looks to bring in a much more appreciable chance of rain to the area. With temperatures well above freezing by its arrival look for mostly scattered showers across the area with a small opportunity for cold enough air to wrap into the system and bring a chance of a wintry mix before it exits. Accumulation is going to very low if at all for any frozen precipitation while rainfall looks to be more measurable.

Actual totals will need to be ironed out as we get closer to that time.

