Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed, will begin playoffs with bye

A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s unknown yet whether the Kansas City Chiefs will play two games this postseason at Arrowhead Stadium.

What is known: They will not play a “true road game” during the entire 2023 NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs locked up the AFC’s top seed with a resounding victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Kansas City finishes the regular season 14-3, clinching the AFC’s top seed and perhaps most importantly, a bye week.

If the Buffalo Bills defeat New England on Saturday, a potential Chiefs-Bills rematch in the AFC Championship game will be played at a neutral site that has not been determined yet.

That scenario was made possible after the NFL decided to cancel Monday’s Bills game with the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin being rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

