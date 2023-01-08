Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed, will begin playoffs with bye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s unknown yet whether the Kansas City Chiefs will play two games this postseason at Arrowhead Stadium.

What is known: They will not play a “true road game” during the entire 2023 NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs locked up the AFC’s top seed with a resounding victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Kansas City finishes the regular season 14-3, clinching the AFC’s top seed and perhaps most importantly, a bye week.

If the Buffalo Bills defeat New England on Saturday, a potential Chiefs-Bills rematch in the AFC Championship game will be played at a neutral site that has not been determined yet.

That scenario was made possible after the NFL decided to cancel Monday’s Bills game with the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin being rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest.

