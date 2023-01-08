Bolton sets Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the regular season Saturday with a convincing win over the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Nick Bolton put the finishing touches on a record-setting season.

Bolton, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri, tallied 16 total tackles in Kansas City’s 31-13 win over Las Vegas. The 16 tackles -- eight of which were solo -- gave Bolton 180 tackles for the season, surpassing former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson for the single-season franchise record.

Johnson made 179 tackles in the 2011 season for the Chiefs.

“Congrats @_nickbolton2 on breaking my single season record,” Johnson tweeted after the game. “I’ve been watching you all season long bro, not surprised at all. Love the way you stay alive to be apart of almost every play. #ChiefsKingdom #Baller #nextup”

Congrats @_nickbolton2 on breaking my single season record. I’ve been watching you all season long bro, not surprised at all. Love the way you stay alive to be apart of almost every play. #ChiefsKingdom #Baller #nextup — Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) January 8, 2023

The Chiefs win improved their record to 14-3 and secured the No. 1 seed, meaning Kansas City will go another year without playing a true road playoff game with Patrick Mahomes as its quarterback. Bolton and the Chiefs will get a bye week during next weekend’s Wild Card Weekend and return to action for the AFC Divisional at Arrowhead Stadium in two weeks.

