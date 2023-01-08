Aging & Style
Bolton sets Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the regular season Saturday with a convincing win over the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Nick Bolton put the finishing touches on a record-setting season.

Bolton, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri, tallied 16 total tackles in Kansas City’s 31-13 win over Las Vegas. The 16 tackles -- eight of which were solo -- gave Bolton 180 tackles for the season, surpassing former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson for the single-season franchise record.

Johnson made 179 tackles in the 2011 season for the Chiefs.

“Congrats @_nickbolton2 on breaking my single season record,” Johnson tweeted after the game. “I’ve been watching you all season long bro, not surprised at all. Love the way you stay alive to be apart of almost every play. #ChiefsKingdom #Baller #nextup

The Chiefs win improved their record to 14-3 and secured the No. 1 seed, meaning Kansas City will go another year without playing a true road playoff game with Patrick Mahomes as its quarterback. Bolton and the Chiefs will get a bye week during next weekend’s Wild Card Weekend and return to action for the AFC Divisional at Arrowhead Stadium in two weeks.

