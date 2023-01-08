AFC playoff picture set, schedule to be announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The playoff picture is set in stone for the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the top seed and will not play next weekend.

The three matchups are set:

7. Miami Dolphins at 2 Buffalo Bills

6. Baltimore Ravens at 3. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Los Angeles Chargers at 4. Jacksonville Jaguars

If Miami beats Buffalo, the Dolphins will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round.

If the Bills win, the Chiefs will either play the Ravens, Chargers or the Jaguars for their opening round opponent.

With Buffalo’s win on Sunday, a Chiefs-Bills game would be played on a neutral site.

The schedule has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.