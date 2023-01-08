Aging & Style
AFC playoff picture set, schedule to be announced

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt says the team prefers to renovate Arrowhead Stadium rather than build a new stadium. But that will depend on a number of studies that are examining the structural integrity of a building celebrating its opening 50 years ago this season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The playoff picture is set in stone for the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the top seed and will not play next weekend.

The three matchups are set:

  • 7. Miami Dolphins at 2 Buffalo Bills
  • 6. Baltimore Ravens at 3. Cincinnati Bengals
  • 5. Los Angeles Chargers at 4. Jacksonville Jaguars

If Miami beats Buffalo, the Dolphins will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round.

If the Bills win, the Chiefs will either play the Ravens, Chargers or the Jaguars for their opening round opponent.

With Buffalo’s win on Sunday, a Chiefs-Bills game would be played on a neutral site.

The schedule has not been announced yet.

