KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.

The crash report said neither the driver or the male passenger were wearing safety devices and both were ejected from the vehicle after the van struck a tree.

Reports said the woman sustained serious injuries while the boy suffered moderate injuries.

Both individuals were transported via Life Flight to local hospitals.

Bates County Sheriff’s Department officers assisted MSHP troopers in their response to the crash.

