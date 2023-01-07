Aging & Style
Single-vehicle crash on I-635 seriously injures woman

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash on southbound I-635 left a 34-year-old woman with suspected serious injuries Friday evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol reports said a 2011 Honda CR-V was driving in Wyandotte County on southbound I-635 nearly three miles north of I-35 when the driver lost control and left the roadway to the right.

The 34-year-old female driver of the vehicle swerved back into the southbound lanes, left the road to the right, then overcorrected to the left and struck the median barrier wall, according to KHP reports.

The crash occurred at 4:46 p.m. Friday night.

KHP said the driver, who is from Shawnee, Kansas, was transported to a local hospital.

