Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel.

Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical care was given to the woman who was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

IPD said a preliminary investigation into the incident found indicated that a group of people who were staying at the hotel observed another group of people prowling around their vehicle, which had been parked in the parking lot. When the people from the hotel room came to the parking lot to confront the other group about being around the vehicle -- the group in which the shooting victim was a part of -- a scuffle ensued and a gun was fired by one of the room occupants.

Police said other people involved fled in a vehicle and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. At this time, one person of interest is in custody in relation to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

