Report: Indianapolis turns down request to play host to AFC Championship game

INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV/AP) --- The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down the opportunity to play host to the AFC Championship game.

Indianapolis was reportedly one of multiple cities being considered by the NFL to host the AFC Championship game under a proposal approved Friday by the league.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that a “busy convention month” has forced the city to turn it down.

The AFC championship will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifying for the game as a road team. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.