Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Report: Indianapolis turns down request to play host to AFC Championship game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV/AP) --- The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down the opportunity to play host to the AFC Championship game.

Indianapolis was reportedly one of multiple cities being considered by the NFL to host the AFC Championship game under a proposal approved Friday by the league.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that a “busy convention month” has forced the city to turn it down.

The AFC championship will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifying for the game as a road team. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace
Lansing man receives sentence for DUI manslaughter death
Independence Police are attempting to locate 18-year-old Vyshon Wilson.
Independence Police attempting to locate homicide suspect in December shooting
Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce thanks his supporters for a great campaign after...
Democrat Kunce, who lost Senate primary in August, to challenge Hawley in 2024