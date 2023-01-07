New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman.

Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.

“Instead of being able to really accelerate this process, we’re filling out police reports,” described Price.

Vandals have hit the location three times since mid-December. They never break in or enter the building. It always takes place in the back lot.

In mid-December it was just a mess. Trash was pulled from the dumpster and scattered. Paint that was out for disposal was opened and poured on the pavement. The owners had it scrubbed clean.

Then, on New Year’s Day, the day before the soft open, they discovered more evidence of malicious mischief.

“They’d shut off all the power and smashed some light fixtures and stuff like that that were outside,” Price said.

Fortunately, their first food delivery had been delayed, so nothing spoiled overnight in their fridge. Domoney creating a locking cover the protect the electrical box outside.

But then, on Wednesday, two days after they opened, they discovered their TVs weren’t working. It took a while for them to figure out why.

“The satellite dish was smashed on the roof and the wires were yanked out of it,” Price said.

They had to contact their service provider to rush out and install a new one.

That’s when Price decided to post security camera photos on Facebook, offering a $300 reward for identifying the people involved.

Police said they have received no similar reports from other businesses in the strip mall. However, there was significant damage done to a large, public park just across the street.

Lenexa Police Officer Danny Chavez told KCTV5 that damage at Sar-Ko-Par Park, during the same time frame as the damage done to Jefferson’s, will likely amount to thousands of dollars’ worth. Chavez said the vandals at the park damaged sump pumps, ripped down Christmas lights filled the swimming pool with furniture.

That leads police and Price to suspect a group of teens. Price said he doesn’t want to ruin some kids’ lives, but they need to know what’s happening is not okay. It’s not a harmless prank.

“We’re just looking forward to moving past it,” Price said. “And hopefully this never happens again, the word has gotten out there, these people have learned their lesson and we can just move on and do what we do best, which is sell chicken.”

