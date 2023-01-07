Mahomes sets record for most total yards by a quarterback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make history.

During the first half of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes set the record for most yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Through the first half of the game, Mahomes has passed for over 5,200 yards, ran for over 345 and even has six receiving yards.

He’s also just the second quarterback in NFL history with multiple 40-touchdown and 5,000-yard seasons.

