Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

Both the driver of the Ram and the 55-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were not injured in the crash.

It happened at 5:57 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
Single-vehicle crash on I-635 seriously injures woman
A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman.
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman.
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism