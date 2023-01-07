Hogan Prep. placed on probation for low test scores and staffing concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Charter Public School Commission placed Hogan Preparatory Academy on probation for low test scores and staffing concerns.

The state commission previously temporarily shut down the Hogan Preparatory Academy High School in November following safety concerns. In November, several parents told KCTV5 News, they were concerned about fights and threats at the high school.

The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, directing Hogan Prep not to allow 9th through 12th grade students to attend school on campus before Nov. 28. At the time, the commission required the completion of a safety plan due to “multiple recent incidents affecting the safety of students and staff.”

On December 15th, Hogan Prep received an academic probation letter from the state commission. In the letter the Missouri Charter Public School Commission said Hogan Prep was placed on probation because performance on the MAP test in 2021-2022 was significantly below that of Kansas City Public Schools and significantly below the goals in the performance contract between Hogan and the commission. The commission also cited Hogan Prep’s lack of ability to hire and retain certified teachers and staff.

If specific milestones are not met, the commission will move to revoke Hogan Prep’s charter. If requirements are met, the commission could release Hogan Prep from probation.

“It’s kind of sad because there are not really that many options for education around here,” Serene Gee said. Her cousin attended Hogan Prep.

“School has been a safe haven for kids. My cousin was telling me, ‘I don’t know what is going to happen today,’” Gee said. “It’s difficult to keep your head on a swivel during the school day and you are trying to learn.”

In the probation letter, the commission recommended that Hogan Prep consider closing one or more of its campuses, turning one or more of the campuses over to another non-profit school operator or relinquishing its charter.

The commission set several deadlines for Hogan Prep to meet specific requirements. By January 9th Hogan Prep must submit a plan for spring 2023 semester including the board’s assessment of leadership and plans to allocate resources in support of that plan.

KCTV5 News reached out to the main office for the Hogan Preparatory Academy for comment but have not yet received a response.

Hogan Prep is the second Kansas City charter school at risk of losing its charter. The state commission previously announced plans to revoke the charter of the Genesis School on June 30th based on “clear evidence of underperformance in academic outcomes.” Genesis is appealing the recommendation and requested a public hearing.

