Hardman inactive, Butker to play against Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman inactive for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The move comes after the Chiefs activated Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday night. That activation came on the last day of Hardman’s 21-day window to return.

He missed multiple games with an abdominal injury and has not played in a game since the Chiefs’ overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6.

Back spasms landed kicker Harrison Butker on the injury list this week leading up to the Chiefs’ regular-season finale, but he was listed as active. On Friday, the Chiefs activated Matthew Wright via standard elevation from the practice squad. Wright is listed as inactive for Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

With a win, Kansas City would secure the No. 1 seed and a bye during next weekend’s Wild Card round.

