FORECAST: Watch for light wintry mix Saturday afternoon

Saturday will be a weather alert day due to the chance for a light wintry mix in the metro. Right now we are not expecting any major travel concerns, but a few slick spots could develop with temperatures around the freezing mark. This looks to be rather spotty, so if your area sees any precipitation, the local roadways should mainly just stay wet. Any quick burst of snow should not accumulate too much. The best shot today will be this morning into the afternoon before things should taper off in the evening. Those in the vicinity of I-70 stand a slightly better chance for any activity. Otherwise, you can expect highs today only in the lower to mid-30s with cloudy skies and a noticeable breeze out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Once we shake this system tonight, our lows drop into the lower to mid-20s. Winds switch out of the south/southwest on Sunday, helping to usher in some warmer temperatures again. Highs on Sunday will be back in the mid-40s with sunshine. This is a warming trend back into the early part of the upcoming week. We have a few days in the lower 50s and weather conditions stay rather quiet. Late next week, around Thursday, we have another system potentially taking shape bringing our next chance for measurable rain. We will keep an eye on that.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.