FORECAST: 50 percent chance of wintry mix, minor accumulations expected

All eyes are focused on the storm system that might impact part of the weekend.

After hitting 50 degrees in many areas Friday afternoon temperatures will eventually fall into the 30s overnight. We should see above freezing temperatures from KCI and areas south through daybreak Saturday before we hit the freezing mark and get stuck there for most of the afternoon and evening.

Any precipitation that develops overnight into early Saturday will stay as light rain/drizzle. As the morning goes on there is chance where a layer of relatively warmer air several thousand feet above the surface could impact precipitation type and would then bring in the chance of a wintry mix. So far any precipitation we get will stay on the lighter side which will only allow for minor accumulations.

By the afternoon and evening the wintry mix could eventually changeover to all snow.

Again snow should stay fairly light but could persist for several hours. Roads will be mainly wet with the potential for some slick spots to develop overnight into early Sunday as temperatures cool below freezing.

Right now there is little confidence in a brief moderate burst of snow developing in the afternoon and early evening. If that does occur we might see a little bit more accumulation in a small portion of our viewing area. Where that pocket of higher snow lands is the more complicated part of the forecast and we will be watching how the atmosphere reacts early on in the event. After that Sunday looks drier with slightly warmer temperatures.

Above normal temperatures will be favored all the way through next week.

