Archdiocese of Kansas City responds to KBI report

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A day after the state released the results of an investigation that found 188 clergy members suspected of crimes including aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas released a statement.

“The trauma experienced by the victims is clear from the KBI report,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann, leader of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. “You cannot read this report without your heart breaking.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released the report late Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution

The KBI said its work encompassed looking at more than 40,000 pages of documents. According to the report, task force members spoke with 137 alleged victims, and visited 15 states to meet with victims, witnesses and suspects. The KBI says 125 criminal cases were opened, with many additional reports of sexual abuse documented through a single master case.

They say the 30 cases referred to prosecutors involved 14 different Catholic priests, and many of the allegations were several decades old. In many cases, they say the alleged perpetrator had passed away.

“The Archdiocese has openly collaborated with the KBI from the moment we initiated an extensive and thorough review of our internal files by an independent, outside law firm,” said Vicar General Father John Riley. “We shared the full results of our independent review with the KBI and have continued to provide additional information throughout the investigation.”

In January 2019, the archdiocese said it published a list of substantiated allegations of abuse against archdiocesan priests, or other priests who had served within the archdiocese, and continues to update that list publically.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.