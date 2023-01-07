Aging & Style
Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making.

The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since.

The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors, and staff areas.

It was designed to improve functionality for nurses and providers, with new custom-built work stations, staff hoteling spaces and physician offices on inpatient units. The space will also be a major improvement for patients and families with bigger rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The project was initially slotted to start in 2020.

“With the Covid pandemic we just got delayed a little bit and had to really focus on care to the community and patients at that time. We feel like we’re getting a late Christmas present here. We’ve waited for it and worked hard so it’s been a light in a really tough couple of years,” says Celina Huffman, Nursing Director.

Doors will open to the newly renovated hospital tower starting on Monday.

